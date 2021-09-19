AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $343.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.55. The stock has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

