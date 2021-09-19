Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.80 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,789 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.