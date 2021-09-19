Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

