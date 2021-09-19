Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 107,600 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 138,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 101,330 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $32.21 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.