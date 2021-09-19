Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,081,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 476,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

