Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.73). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

