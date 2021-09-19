MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0280 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00070723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00119686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.20 or 0.07089648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,381.27 or 1.00267693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

