Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

