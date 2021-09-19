Mission Wealth Management LP Has $353,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter.

GWX opened at $40.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

