Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00129391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

