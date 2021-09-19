Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $918,456.03 and approximately $51,594.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00070723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00119686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.20 or 0.07089648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,381.27 or 1.00267693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

