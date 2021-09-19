Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

