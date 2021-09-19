Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

