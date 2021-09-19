Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

