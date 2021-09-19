National Asset Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $369.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.07 and its 200 day moving average is $321.47. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

