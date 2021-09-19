Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

