Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.01 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

