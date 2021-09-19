Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $963,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

