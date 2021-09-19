VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

NYSE VMW opened at $139.67 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

