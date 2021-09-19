Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $44.88 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

