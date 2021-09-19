Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 44.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEHCF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.