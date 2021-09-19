Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 44.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEHCF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Sweet Earth
