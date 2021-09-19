Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expands By 43.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

