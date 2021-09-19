Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

