World Asset Management Inc Has $596,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

