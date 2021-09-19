World Asset Management Inc Has $596,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.