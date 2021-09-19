World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.