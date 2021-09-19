The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 551,824 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

