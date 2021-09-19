Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$33.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9620639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.72.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

