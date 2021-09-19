Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 733 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 377.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.