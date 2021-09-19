BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $19.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

