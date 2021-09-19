ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

