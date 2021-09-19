Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after buying an additional 128,719 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

