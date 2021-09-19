Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.27 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

