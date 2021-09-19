The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

