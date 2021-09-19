Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

