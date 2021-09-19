Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Hits $14.43 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00119995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00174062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.48 or 0.07088150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,350.12 or 0.99844469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.07 or 0.00849935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 24,987,641 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

