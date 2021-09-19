Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $4.28 on Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Hedget has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $207,227.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00129771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046615 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

