Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.89 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

