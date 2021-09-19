15,708 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $407.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.48 and a 200-day moving average of $429.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

