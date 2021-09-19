Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Materialise were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.