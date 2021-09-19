abrdn plc Has $17.38 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

