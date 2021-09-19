abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

abrdn plc raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

