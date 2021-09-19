Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

