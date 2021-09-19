abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

