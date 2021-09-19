Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $399,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

