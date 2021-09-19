Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,239 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

