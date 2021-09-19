Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170,476 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12,410.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $41.19 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

