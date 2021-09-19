Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $468,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $50.22.

