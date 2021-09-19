Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,368 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

