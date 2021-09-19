Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 20,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.